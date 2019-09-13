Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Cut Stake; Virtusa (VRTU) Position Maintained by Portolan Capital Management Llc

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.42 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $15.86. About 311,035 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Rev $1.87B-$1.91B, Ex-Transportation Rev; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees fy Capex $220M-$240M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Sales Volume 40.3M-41.3M Tons; 14/03/2018 Alliance Resource Partners at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 30/04/2018 – ARLP SEES FY EBITDA $710M TO $730M, EST. $620.3M; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+’ Rating On Alliance Resource Partners L.P; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Rev $457.1M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 34,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The hedge fund held 275,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.23 million, up from 240,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 170,808 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 29/03/2018 – Gartner Recognizes Virtusa in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 22/03/2018 – Independent Study Commissioned by Virtusa Finds 85 Percent of Businesses Plan to Invest in Digital Transformation in 2018; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 EPS 50c-EPS 66c; 04/04/2018 – Virtusa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 51c; 17/04/2018 – Everest Group Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Top Global IT Service Provider; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $0.50 TO $0.66

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $212,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold VRTU shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 26.36 million shares or 0.43% more from 26.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 5,466 shares. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Inc Ks has invested 0.02% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Fil Limited accumulated 1.00 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Parkside State Bank And Tru reported 45 shares. 412 are held by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 324,109 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Inc stated it has 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 24,028 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 76,897 shares. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). The New York-based Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Moreover, Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has 0.6% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 212 shares.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $929.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skechers Usa Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 168,530 shares to 315,417 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. by 231,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,879 shares, and cut its stake in Slm Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $86,335 activity.

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $66.75M for 7.63 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold ARLP shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 15.57% less from 28.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 147,000 shares. Bessemer Grp owns 11,331 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assocs holds 167,614 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.15% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 21,834 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Arrow Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). First Manhattan Co accumulated 216,200 shares. Parkside Fincl Bancorp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 8,000 shares. 32,589 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Natixis has invested 0.02% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Raymond James Serv Inc holds 13,186 shares. Bancorp Of America De reported 0% stake. Mountain Lake Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 10.06% or 1.26M shares.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $212.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consol Energy Inc New by 50,000 shares to 565,000 shares, valued at $15.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 47,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 555,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

