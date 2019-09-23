Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems Corporation 150 0.86 N/A 16.08 9.76 ExlService Holdings Inc. 63 2.35 N/A 1.38 49.70

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alliance Data Systems Corporation and ExlService Holdings Inc. ExlService Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Alliance Data Systems Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.9% 3.3% ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ExlService Holdings Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alliance Data Systems Corporation are 2.6 and 2.5. Competitively, ExlService Holdings Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ExlService Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alliance Data Systems Corporation and ExlService Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 3 2 2.40 ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a consensus target price of $163.8, and a 26.39% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.7% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of ExlService Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, ExlService Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Data Systems Corporation -0.27% 9.92% 0.22% -12.61% -30.28% 4.56% ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73%

For the past year Alliance Data Systems Corporation has weaker performance than ExlService Holdings Inc.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.