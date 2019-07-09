Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems Corporation 160 0.99 N/A 17.31 8.41 Viad Corp 58 1.06 N/A 1.78 34.85

Table 1 demonstrates Alliance Data Systems Corporation and Viad Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Viad Corp has lower revenue and earnings than Alliance Data Systems Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viad Corp, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alliance Data Systems Corporation and Viad Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.2% 3.2% Viad Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a 1.71 beta, while its volatility is 71.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Viad Corp has a 0.78 beta which is 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alliance Data Systems Corporation is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Viad Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Alliance Data Systems Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Viad Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Alliance Data Systems Corporation and Viad Corp Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems Corporation 1 2 2 2.40 Viad Corp 0 0 0 0.00

Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 13.37% and an $166.33 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alliance Data Systems Corporation and Viad Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 91%. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, Viad Corp has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Data Systems Corporation -3.01% -11.32% -14.13% -30.15% -30.55% -3.07% Viad Corp 0.89% 8.77% 12.74% 23.09% 24.47% 24%

For the past year Alliance Data Systems Corporation has -3.07% weaker performance while Viad Corp has 24% stronger performance.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats Viad Corp on 8 of the 11 factors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.