Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has 93.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Alliance Data Systems Corporation has 3.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alliance Data Systems Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.90% 3.30% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Alliance Data Systems Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems Corporation N/A 159 9.76 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Alliance Data Systems Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Alliance Data Systems Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.97 2.74 2.59

Alliance Data Systems Corporation presently has an average price target of $167, suggesting a potential upside of 8.64%. The peers have a potential upside of 59.28%. Given Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Data Systems Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alliance Data Systems Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Data Systems Corporation -0.27% 9.92% 0.22% -12.61% -30.28% 4.56% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year Alliance Data Systems Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alliance Data Systems Corporation are 2.6 and 2.5. Competitively, Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s peers have 1.56 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a beta of 1.64 and its 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s peers are 15.29% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

Alliance Data Systems Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.