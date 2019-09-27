Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) is a company in the Business Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has 93.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.3% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Alliance Data Systems Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems Corporation 33,967,493.07% 42.90% 3.30% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Alliance Data Systems Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems Corporation 45.35M 134 9.76 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Alliance Data Systems Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 3 3 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.94 2.32 2.58

Alliance Data Systems Corporation currently has an average price target of $161.5, suggesting a potential upside of 26.73%. As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 36.95%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Alliance Data Systems Corporation make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alliance Data Systems Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Data Systems Corporation -0.27% 9.92% 0.22% -12.61% -30.28% 4.56% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year Alliance Data Systems Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alliance Data Systems Corporation are 2.6 and 2.5. Competitively, Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s rivals have 1.56 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a beta of 1.64 and its 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.15 which is 15.29% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Alliance Data Systems Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s peers beat Alliance Data Systems Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.