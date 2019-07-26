Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems Corporation 160 1.07 N/A 17.31 8.41 China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.44 N/A 0.88 12.61

In table 1 we can see Alliance Data Systems Corporation and China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Alliance Data Systems Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Alliance Data Systems Corporation is currently more affordable than China Customer Relations Centers Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.2% 3.2% China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1%

Volatility and Risk

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.71. Competitively, China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s 150.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.5 beta.

Liquidity

Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, China Customer Relations Centers Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Alliance Data Systems Corporation and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 3 2 2.40 China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s consensus target price is $167, while its potential upside is 6.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alliance Data Systems Corporation and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 0.5%. Insiders owned 1.3% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 34.51% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Data Systems Corporation -3.01% -11.32% -14.13% -30.15% -30.55% -3.07% China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -1.34% -5.22% 1% 12.61% -34.19% -14.91%

For the past year Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats China Customer Relations Centers Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.