Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Raised Holding; As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Price Declined, Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Increased Its Holding by $2.26 Million

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) by 61.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 4,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 11,957 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 7,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $123.18. About 148,133 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 147,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.97M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 2.55M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS PLANS TO CUT DEBT TO $15 BILLION BY END OF YEAR; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 5,817 shares to 176,150 shares, valued at $29.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 59,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,160 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sir Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 6.68% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Daiwa Secs Incorporated stated it has 56,619 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gideon Cap Advsr owns 0.59% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 27,898 shares. The Texas-based Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Eagle Asset Mgmt has 68,330 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aull And Monroe Management Corporation holds 28,091 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Moreover, Everence Management Inc has 0.49% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 48,552 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.27% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 10,638 shares. 14,600 are held by Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh. Icon Advisers Inc owns 74,800 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 446,507 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Twin Capital owns 143,440 shares. Bp Public Ltd accumulated 0.26% or 113,000 shares. Edgar Lomax Va invested in 176,925 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Accuvest Advisors owns 6,361 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 197,786 shares. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,940 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 0% or 693 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 83,752 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 0% or 1,988 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Llc reported 132 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howe & Rusling invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation accumulated 41,987 shares. Price Michael F holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 80,100 shares. Renaissance Ltd invested in 0.04% or 360,742 shares. Northern holds 0.03% or 966,906 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 21,011 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 12,614 shares or 0% of the stock.