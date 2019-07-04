Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) Holder Leuthold Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $550,014; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Increased Position in Gilat Satellite Networks LTD Shs New (GILT) as Market Valuation Declined

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd Shs New (GILT) by 67.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 370,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 921,528 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, up from 551,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd Shs New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 1,887 shares traded. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) has risen 11.51% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GILT News: 15/05/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD – REITERATED MANAGEMENT OBJECTIVES FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Altice Portugal Selects Gilat to Support Backhauling to Critical Communications; 15/05/2018 – Gilat Satelitte 1Q Rev $67.4M; 08/03/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE SAYS GILAT’S VSATS TO BE DEPLOYED TO BACK UP ALTICE PORTUGAL CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Altshuler Shaham Buys New 1.2% Position in Gilat; 12/03/2018 – Gilat Launches Complete Dual Band Aero Terminal for Commercial In-flight Connectivity; 08/03/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD – ALTICE PORTUGAL SELECTS CO TO SUPPORT BACKHAULING TO CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS; 08/03/2018 GILAT: ALTICE PORTUGAL PICKS GILAT FOR SATELLITE BACKHAULING; 15/05/2018 – Gilat Satelitte 1Q EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – Gilat Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 3,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,804 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, down from 21,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $146.81. About 425,891 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Expanded Tech (IGV) by 10,645 shares to 442,074 shares, valued at $93.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp Com Ut Ltd Ptn (NYSE:ETE) by 83,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,600 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB) by 134,970 shares to 157,299 shares, valued at $16.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).