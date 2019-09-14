Alliance Data Systems Com (ADS) Stock Rose While Rhumbline Advisers Cut Its Holding by $1.42 Million; Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Declined While Wedgewood Partners Has Lifted Its Stake

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 63.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 776,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.10M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp Com (ADS) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 10,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 65,474 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.18 million, down from 75,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $133.73. About 550,489 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 113,261 shares to 516,753 shares, valued at $99.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 140,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 520,293 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.83 million for 6.28 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

