Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Valuation Rose While Price Michael F Boosted Its Stake; As B2gold (BTG) Share Price Rose, Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Raised by $4.22 Million Its Stake

Price Michael F increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 80,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.22M, up from 73,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $131.3. About 221,652 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 3.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 4.05 million shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD- SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 133 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkwood Lc invested in 38,490 shares. 35,934 were reported by Toronto Dominion Retail Bank. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,579 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mackenzie Fincl holds 22,864 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 26,011 shares stake. Connecticut-based Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Incorporated reported 155,065 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 681,958 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 212,705 shares. D E Shaw And Com has invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Da Davidson reported 1,916 shares stake. Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 197,786 shares stake.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 23,200 shares to 242,500 shares, valued at $13.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited by 255,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kearny Financial Corp..