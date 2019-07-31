Alliance Data Systems (ADS) to pay $0.63 on Sep 26, 2019; Transcat Has 1.72 Sentiment

Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) is expected to pay $0.63 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:ADS) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.63 dividend. Alliance Data Systems Corp’s current price of $157.77 translates into 0.40% yield. Alliance Data Systems Corp’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $157.77. About 571,356 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

Transcat Inc (TRNS) investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.58, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 31 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 18 cut down and sold holdings in Transcat Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 4.37 million shares, up from 4.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Transcat Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 15.

Among 5 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Alliance Data Systems had 10 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, May 14. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, July 22. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 8 report. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Group has 22 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 19,595 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Co has 1,336 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Samlyn Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 98,753 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Kbc Nv reported 55,216 shares. First Manhattan Communications accumulated 0% or 101 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & accumulated 38,734 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Burney has 0.07% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 6,713 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested in 0% or 72 shares. Prescott General Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 265,370 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Voloridge Invest Ltd Llc reported 0.14% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 377,473 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Ameriprise holds 16,277 shares.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.26 billion. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their clients through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. It has a 9.75 P/E ratio. The company's LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Snap: Bears Are Wrong Again – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Commences $750M Modified Dutch Auction – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $172.39 million. It operates in two divisions, Service and Distribution. It has a 23.86 P/E ratio. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 45,598 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) has risen 46.73% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS)

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 5.08% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. for 395,892 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 241,906 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.67% invested in the company for 340,398 shares. The Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Partners Llc has invested 0.55% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 300,000 shares.