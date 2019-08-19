Alliance Data Systems (ADS) to pay $0.63 on Sep 26, 2019; Shorts at BRAGG GAMING GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (BRGGF) Raised By 1560%

Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) is expected to pay $0.63 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:ADS) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.63 dividend. Alliance Data Systems Corp’s current price of $138.69 translates into 0.45% yield. Alliance Data Systems Corp’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 9.06% or $13.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.69. About 4.97 million shares traded or 466.16% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 9,992 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc has 1,336 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arlington Value Capital holds 13.95% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1.13 million shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 26 shares. 27 were accumulated by Earnest Partners Ltd Liability. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc holds 2,312 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Lc accumulated 71 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co holds 6,502 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sg Americas owns 16,223 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 225,162 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc invested in 4,600 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 182,890 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis Advsr L P has invested 0.05% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.09 billion. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their clients through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. It has a 8.57 P/E ratio. The company's LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs.

Among 4 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Alliance Data Systems has $183 highest and $15800 lowest target. $166’s average target is 19.69% above currents $138.69 stock price. Alliance Data Systems had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, May 14 with “Buy”. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Buckingham Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) rating on Friday, April 26. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $17300 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 26 report.