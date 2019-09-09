Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stock Value Rose While Madison Investment Holdings Boosted Its Position; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Lpl Financial Has Cut Position

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 31,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.11 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 9.09M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 14,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 113,022 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78M, up from 98,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $125.96. About 552,950 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Patten Inc Tn stated it has 178,685 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Grp has 7,016 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). North Star Asset Mngmt holds 20,980 shares. Birinyi stated it has 0.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 80,153 are owned by Boston Family Office Limited Company. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lenox Wealth Management Inc invested in 3,655 shares. Scott Selber Inc owns 7,378 shares. 121,406 are held by Auxier Asset Mngmt. Colonial Advsrs invested 1.21% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Td Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 363 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt invested in 54,077 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (QDF) by 25,577 shares to 145,600 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 12,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,894 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 4,162 shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Essex Investment Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 866 shares. Advisory Alpha accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Com owns 6,060 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd owns 10,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 10,966 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com reported 23,184 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 5,076 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Co owns 19,800 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 3.18M shares. Cryder Cap Ptnrs Llp reported 266,233 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 1,891 shares. 7,628 are held by Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited. Nuwave Management Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).