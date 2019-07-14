Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stock Value Declined While Cryder Capital Partners Llp Has Increased by $353,220 Its Holding; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Boosted Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Position by $1.01 Million

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 2,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 266,233 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.59M, up from 264,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $149.6. About 546,437 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 397.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 4,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 1,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 584,674 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,686 were reported by Security Trust Com. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 0.38% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.78% or 31,741 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.15% or 125,287 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,237 shares. Staley Capital Advisers invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bridgecreek Inv Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wendell David Assocs has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 31,191 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 3,157 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 73,074 are owned by Dupont Corporation. Naples Glob Advisors Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Meeder Asset Inc owns 13 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,349 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Cibc Ww Markets Corporation owns 11,047 shares. United Kingdom-based Cryder Cap Prtn Llp has invested 7.16% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 377,473 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,826 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Farmers Merchants Investments holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Architects Incorporated invested in 0.22% or 704 shares. 11,591 are owned by Envestnet Asset. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 1,769 shares. Natixis reported 55,067 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0.03% or 1.98 million shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp holds 0.02% or 49,334 shares in its portfolio. Davidson Invest Advisors holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 66,469 shares.