Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stock Declined While Qs Investors Cut by $674,100 Its Stake; As Att (T) Market Value Rose, Harvey Capital Management Decreased Holding by $518,537

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Att Inc (T) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 16,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 328,816 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 345,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Att Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 28.31M shares traded or 1.01% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 30/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial’s Early Focus: Are Turner Channels Must-Haves?; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for hot assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 66.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 3,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,920 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336,000, down from 5,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $159.1. About 426,546 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch

