Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stock Declined While Arlington Value Capital Trimmed Its Stake; As Pvh (PVH) Market Value Declined, Shellback Capital LP Has Cut Holding by $6.27 Million

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 49.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 51,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,144 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 103,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $89.23. About 604,378 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 28.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – Looking to earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackBerry, PVH and GameStop are all due to publish their latest financial reports; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.58; 17/04/2018 – PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Re; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 5% TO $439 MLN; 30/05/2018 – PVH 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.28B; 08/03/2018 – Emanuel Chirico Wants PVH to Be More Diverse, ‘Inclusive’; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $9.00 TO $9.10; 30/05/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Sees Growth Across its Businesses; 30/05/2018 – PVH RAISES FULL YEAR EPS OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $157.54. About 267,817 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,408 activity.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $141.60M for 11.80 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 35,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $21.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership has invested 0.21% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Leisure Mngmt has 0.51% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.03% or 828,033 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments accumulated 3,045 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 15,020 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 0.01% or 5,398 shares in its portfolio. 263,079 are held by Hahn Capital Ltd Liability. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 6,300 shares. Elk Creek Prtn Limited, Colorado-based fund reported 26,721 shares. Axa stated it has 10,505 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Regions Financial accumulated 53 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Palisade Capital Ltd Com Nj accumulated 6,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 151 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 2,312 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 24 shares. Hl Svcs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) Limited invested in 10,895 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northern Trust Corp has 969,723 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 227 are owned by Csat Inv Advisory L P. Ghp Invest Advsr holds 0.06% or 2,571 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 6,060 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 6,502 were reported by Mason Street Advisors Ltd. Sei Invs Company holds 0% or 1,600 shares. Pennsylvania-based Citizens And Northern has invested 0.53% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Howe Rusling reported 0% stake. First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 101 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $274.47 million for 7.52 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 97,558 shares to 3.15 million shares, valued at $172.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 214,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).