Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake Maintained by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc; Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Has Lowered Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake by $310.93 Million; Stock Price Declined

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 11,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 259,232 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.36 million, up from 248,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 1.05M shares traded or 10.97% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 404.83M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08 billion, down from 412.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.27. About 7.98M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PENN VIRGINIA CORP AS OF APRIL 4 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. Receives Highest Rating from Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for Community Reinvestment Initiatives; 24/05/2018 – Italy 10-yr yield above 2.4 pct may trigger wider contagion-Morgan Stanley; 15/03/2018 – Books: Art Dealer Donates James Joyce Trove to Morgan Library; 25/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL BSBR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; 16/04/2018 – Renowned Entrepreneur And Business Leader Judge Graham Signs Exclusive Publishing Deal With Morgan James; Debut Book ‘SCALE with SPEED’ To Be Released This Spring; 15/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC RARE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 09/05/2018 – KERING PRTP.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 480 FROM EUR 380; 29/03/2018 – Tracy Morgan Brings Comedy to L.A. for “In Stitches: A Night of Laughs” on April 27; 09/03/2018 – Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.25 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

