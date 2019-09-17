Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake Lifted by Pacifica Capital Investments Llc; As Honeywell (HON) Share Value Rose, Holder Stewart & Patten Co Upped Its Holding

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Inc. (HON) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 7,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 89,553 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.64 million, up from 81,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $166.13. About 1.21M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 30,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 124,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 94,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $131.18. About 505,785 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –

