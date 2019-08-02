Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake Has Boosted by Hhr Asset Management Llc; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose While Kessler Investment Group Has Trimmed Stake by $399,776

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 26,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 335,902 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.78 million, up from 308,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 248,040 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 3,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 33,658 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, down from 37,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 5.19 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.21% stake. Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd, a Kentucky-based fund reported 4,370 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America has 133 shares. First Republic Mgmt holds 0.04% or 47,766 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 15,086 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg stated it has 37,307 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Lc has 5,268 shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp owns 162,280 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Architects holds 0.22% or 704 shares. 2,552 are held by Franklin Resource. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 552,908 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Limited has 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 2,565 shares. Glenmede Na reported 1,146 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Renren Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “BP Profits From Rising Crude Oil Prices, Flat Production – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rule requiring drug prices in TV ads blocked – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 462,910 shares to 919,159 shares, valued at $59.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 118,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr has 0.87% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp accumulated 250,841 shares or 1.4% of the stock. The Iowa-based Security State Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Tru Advsr LP invested in 1.52 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Qs Invsts Limited Company has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peoples Finance owns 51,301 shares. First City Capital Mngmt invested 1.8% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management reported 658,566 shares. Spc Fincl Inc holds 26,549 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri holds 1.48% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 32,801 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.37% or 17,707 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 54,847 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 1.23 million shares or 1.1% of its portfolio.