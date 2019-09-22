Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shares Rose While Hhr Asset Management Has Lifted Position; As Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Stock Rose, Grs Advisors Has Trimmed Stake

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 19,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 355,232 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.78M, up from 335,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 922,306 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS)

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 239,163 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.66M, down from 253,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 1.00 million shares traded or 41.69% up from the average. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw

Analysts await Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. REXR’s profit will be $32.92 million for 36.77 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold REXR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 106.03 million shares or 6.83% more from 99.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking stated it has 666,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 229,599 shares. California-based First Republic Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Com owns 94,607 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 34,418 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co stated it has 68,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 133,167 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Franklin has invested 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Whittier Tru accumulated 2,335 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 37,616 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.08% or 170,200 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 144,714 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 11,573 were reported by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Hillsdale Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 24,800 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 86,901 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 48,040 shares to 243,149 shares, valued at $52.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 77,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 862,920 shares, and cut its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 261,379 shares. Panagora Asset invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Riverhead Management Lc accumulated 0.1% or 20,045 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested in 11,206 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 6,340 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 38,560 shares. American Grp Inc Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Vaughan Nelson LP stated it has 0.18% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Weiss Multi holds 0.23% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 62,100 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 197,786 shares. Advisors Asset Management accumulated 787 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Company has 2,500 shares. The Florida-based Gyroscope Cap Management Lc has invested 0.29% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.57% or 777,295 shares.

