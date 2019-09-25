Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shares Rose While Arlington Value Capital Raised Position; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holder Northern Trust Has Raised Its Position

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 77,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 2.24 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $201.07 million, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.02. About 191,013 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 266,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.95M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $127.98. About 113,431 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C

