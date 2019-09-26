Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shareholder Valueact Holdings LP Decreased Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Park Avenue Securities Lowered Its Holding

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 3.71 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519.55 million, down from 5.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127.82. About 111,765 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B

Park Avenue Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc sold 223 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.86M, down from 3,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $860.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $29.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1738.79. About 1.90 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members; 14/05/2018 – UBER HIRES AMAZON’S JAMIE HEYWOOD TO RUN U.K., EU BUSINESSES; 07/03/2018 – Medsphere Simplifies EHR Adoption, Moves CareVue EHR to Amazon Web Services; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at the annual MARS conference; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals Amazon has 100 million Prime members in letter to shareholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 3,254 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fin has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Pennsylvania-based Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.11% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc has 8,191 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 3,900 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 3.03M shares. The United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 8,035 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 2,098 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,980 shares. Rampart Inv Management Com Ltd Com reported 1,066 shares. 2,216 were reported by Bb&T. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 94,178 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 132 shares.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 earnings per share, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.83 million for 6.01 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.50 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $894.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,179 shares to 27,445 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 63,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Usa Minimum Volatility Etf (USMV).

