Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Upped Stake; Rice Hall James & Associates Has Lowered Holding in Pegasystems (PEGA) as Stock Price Rose

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 19,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 353,579 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.98 million, down from 373,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 185,004 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 15/05/2018 – Pegasystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 15/03/2018 – Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4; 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS; 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap; 25/04/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Customer Case Management in 2018 CRM Service Awards; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 146.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 11,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 19,089 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 7,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $125.96. About 622,366 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.29% stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 23,109 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Synovus Finance accumulated 86 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications owns 0.35% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 325,160 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) or 53,642 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 151,500 shares. Impact Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Hsbc Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,208 shares. Cadian Capital Mgmt Lp holds 2.17 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 21,605 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.13% or 20,163 shares.

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Accenture Launches Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst to Help Clients Accelerate Innovation – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Pega Cloud ACV Grows 65% in the First Half of 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Pega Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Pegasystems Stock Gained 15% in April – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.00% EPS growth.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 77,409 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $71.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ituran Location And Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 44,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 10,966 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Creative Planning reported 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Chevy Chase Tru reported 37,307 shares stake. 34,232 are held by Blair William & Co Il. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% stake. Bridges Invest Management invested in 2,360 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 8,868 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Icon Advisers Co owns 0.15% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 8,300 shares. Scotia Capital Inc has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 3,551 shares. First Manhattan Commerce holds 101 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated invested in 0% or 23 shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv reported 135 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 149 shares.