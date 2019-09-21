Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shareholder Cryder Capital Partners Llp Has Lowered Holding by $2.25 Million as Market Value Rose; Perritt Capital Management Increased Its Position in New Media Invt Group Com (NEWM) as Shares Rose

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc Com (NEWM) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 87,600 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $827,000, up from 47,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $600.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 3.46M shares traded or 100.06% up from the average. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 11/04/2018 – New Media to Sell Substantially All of Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close in 2Q; 22/03/2018 – New Media Investment Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS, PLUS SEVERAL NICHE PUBLICATIONS AND COMPANION WEBSITES, FROM COX MEDIA; 05/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA: PACT TO BUY PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS; 14/05/2018 – New Media Investment Completes the Sale of Substantially All of the Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings, Inc; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close Early in 2Q; 23/04/2018 – CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – AS PER AGREEMENT, NDMT WILL ACT AS EXCLUSIVE PARTNER OF CO IN TAIWAN TO PROMOTE CO’S NEW-MEDIA SHARING BUSINESS

Cryder Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp sold 16,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 250,144 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.05 million, down from 266,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 770,606 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold NEWM shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.96 million shares or 2.19% less from 51.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Fin Grp has 0% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 141 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 2,160 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). 297,725 are held by United Cap Fin Advisers Ltd. Northern Trust has 818,205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 82,683 are owned by Thompson Siegel Walmsley. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 13,318 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 52,136 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 85,768 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 31,593 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 132,562 shares. 46,400 are owned by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Axa stated it has 29,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.59 million activity. SHEEHAN KEVIN M also bought $131,400 worth of New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) on Friday, August 30. Shares for $2.20M were bought by Reed Michael on Friday, August 30.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn New (NYSE:MLR) by 10,188 shares to 153,083 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Farmer Bros Co Com (NASDAQ:FARM) by 25,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,708 shares, and cut its stake in Ooma Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 8,688 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 65,474 shares. Blair William Communication Il invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Fincl Architects reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Personal Capital Advsr stated it has 41,987 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Com owns 24 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 9,648 are owned by Amalgamated State Bank. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 6,881 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Lc has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). The Wisconsin-based Madison Holdings Incorporated has invested 0.28% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Fmr Lc has invested 0.05% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 83,752 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.82 million for 6.12 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.