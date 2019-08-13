Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shareholder Arlington Value Capital Trimmed Position; Old National Bancorp Upped Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Market Value Rose

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $150. About 1.49M shares traded or 110.17% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 9,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 181,480 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.88 million, up from 172,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.03. About 4.88 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 25,214 shares to 224,742 shares, valued at $18.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 12,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,626 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.76 million for 7.16 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 214,730 shares to 4.14M shares, valued at $77.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 11,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings.