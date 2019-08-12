Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shareholder Arlington Value Capital Lowered Position; Mraz Amerine & Associates Stake in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Has Boosted by $710,694 as Stock Declined

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $153.72. About 902,823 shares traded or 29.54% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 26,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 48,519 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 22,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 2.65M shares traded or 6.00% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 97,558 shares to 3.15M shares, valued at $172.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimpress N V by 527,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).