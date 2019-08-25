Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shareholder Arlington Value Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $59.87 Million; Scharf Investments Has Decreased Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $53.55 Million

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 723,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 918,596 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.29 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nestle to pay $7B to sell Starbucks coffee; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – WUSA9: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS; 18/04/2018 – Can Training Eliminate Biases? Starbucks Will Test the Thesis; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 18/04/2018 – Philadelphia Community Leaders Push Starbucks to Address Racial Injustice

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 1.93 million shares traded or 97.75% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 113,310 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $55.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 360,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.74 million for 6.23 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.