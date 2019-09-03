Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shareholder Arlington Value Capital Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Wagner Bowman Management Boosted Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding by $333,000

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $121.51. About 924,354 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $119.69. About 127,521 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $270.27M for 5.71 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimpress N V by 527,010 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $168.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 97,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Gro (NASDAQ:IBKR).