Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shareholder 13D Management Has Increased Holding by $393,184 as Market Value Rose; Marsico Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Lam Research (LRCX) by $319,336 as Share Value Rose

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 2,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 54,942 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, up from 52,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $122.95. About 709,172 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 1,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 29,909 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 28,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.51. About 1.02 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Check Mngmt Inc Ca, a California-based fund reported 257,227 shares. Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership owns 0.43% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 16,927 shares. Pacifica Investments Limited Co has invested 7.89% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 3,365 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,637 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp owns 5,957 shares. Hills Commercial Bank & Tru holds 0.32% or 6,813 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 182,890 shares. Fernwood Ltd owns 2,265 shares. Comerica Bank stated it has 43,839 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.03% or 59,773 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 180 shares. Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invs has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield holds 1,873 shares. Thomas White Intl Ltd has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 19,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 180,874 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2.06 million shares. North Star Inv has 650 shares. Century reported 29,298 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hl Svcs Ltd Liability Co reported 27,290 shares. Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited stated it has 4,807 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny has invested 1.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Services has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.88% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.08% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 207,722 shares.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiagen Nv by 18,939 shares to 55,728 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 197,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,451 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

