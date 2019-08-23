Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Reaches $130.20 1 Year Low; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Sentiment Is 0.99

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 448 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 453 sold and reduced their positions in Mondelez International Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.04 billion shares, down from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mondelez International Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 13 to 16 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 399 Increased: 321 New Position: 127.

The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) hit a new 52-week low and has $123.69 target or 5.00% below today’s $130.20 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $6.65 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $123.69 price target is reached, the company will be worth $332.65M less. The stock decreased 3.93% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $130.2. About 958,343 shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In

The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 3.13 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $77.56 billion. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. It has a 21.06 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Lindsell Train Ltd holds 30.74% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. for 31.84 million shares. First Trust Bank Ltd. owns 105,300 shares or 14.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trian Fund Management L.P. has 10.06% invested in the company for 18.82 million shares. The New York-based Lipe & Dalton has invested 4.51% in the stock. Corda Investment Management Llc., a Texas-based fund reported 717,375 shares.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.76 million for 6.21 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Alliance Data Systems has $183 highest and $15800 lowest target. $166’s average target is 27.50% above currents $130.2 stock price. Alliance Data Systems had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Buckingham Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADS in report on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16200 target in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 to “Market Perform”. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $15800 target in Friday, August 16 report. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt L P has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 5,076 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Inc has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 690 shares. Alpine Assoc holds 12,000 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 26,095 are owned by Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc. Regions reported 1,345 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,822 shares. Mufg Americas reported 0% stake. Geode Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 85 were reported by North Star Invest Mngmt. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited accumulated 2,765 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd holds 78 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.65 billion. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their clients through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. It has a 8.05 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs.