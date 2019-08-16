Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position Increased by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc; Segantii Capital Management LTD Increases Position in Bhp Group LTD (BHP)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 1008.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 258,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 283,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47M, up from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 1.91 million shares traded or 0.92% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Estimates Miner’s Base Value Increased 30% Over Past Two Years; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q WA IRON ORE OUTPUT (100%) 67M TONS VS EST. 69M TONS; 08/03/2018 – BHP CFO SAYS DATA ROOMS FOR SHALE ASSET SALES ARE NOW OPEN; 18/04/2018 – BHP LOWERS FY18 IRON ORE OUTPUT GUIDANCE TO 236M-238M TONS; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS FY OUTPUT GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED FOR PETROLEUM; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale `Coming Weeks or Months’; 04/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 05/03/2018 – BHP SAYS SHALE SALE COULD BE RESOLVED EARLIER THAN THOUGHT; 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO OPERATE BLOCK WITH SPAIN’S CEPSA, AND ONE OF TWO BLOCKS WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL – EXPLORATION CHIEF

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 11,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 259,232 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.36 million, up from 248,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $152.5. About 3.19 million shares traded or 297.98% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 29,063 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). France-based Axa has invested 0.2% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 3,483 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dean Invest Assocs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 0.03% or 68,974 shares. Polaris Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,076 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 60 are held by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank. Td Asset Mgmt owns 14,730 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv accumulated 24 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Hourglass Capital Lc has invested 0.11% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Twitter And Snapchat’s Cannabis Ads In Canada Could Face Legal Punishment – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canaccord Lifts Snap’s Price Target – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Snapchat and Twitter cannabis ads risk government crackdown – MarketWatch” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Houzz Introduces First Credit Cards – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) by 232,750 shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $166.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 29,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 651,050 shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC).