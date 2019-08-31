Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position Held by Twin Tree Management Lp; Firsthand Capital Management Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people, and it’s working on a fix; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Lincoln Clean Energy is the Largest Non-Utility Developer and Owner of U.S. Wind Power Commissioned in 2017; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Guru Michael Loeb Has a Plan to Fight Amazon (Video); 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 66.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 4,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 10,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $122.95. About 585,360 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (Call) (NYSE:CF) by 47,300 shares to 63,900 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (Call) (EWW) by 310,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,200 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (Put) (NYSE:FL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.25% or 294,505 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Creative Planning holds 0% or 2,565 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 6,097 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 225,162 shares. Financial Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 704 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc reported 78 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 106 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,336 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability holds 101,102 shares. Madison Investment Holding reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Morgan Stanley stated it has 43,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,557 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 8,662 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Company holds 0.28% or 2,637 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny invested in 3.23% or 18,439 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability owns 277 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cibc Bankshares Usa holds 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,543 shares. United Kingdom-based Kames Capital Plc has invested 3.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,545 were accumulated by Psagot Invest House Limited. Seabridge Invest Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 292 shares. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Lc invested in 1,712 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company owns 269,223 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 8,565 shares. Old National Fincl Bank In has invested 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cape Ann Natl Bank owns 163 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Shellback Capital LP holds 1.27% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. C Grp A S invested 6.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 630 are held by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communication Llc. Duquesne Family Office holds 5.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 113,715 shares.

