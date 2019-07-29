Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position Has Upped by Hhr Asset Management Llc; Consolidated Investment Group Raised Stake in Equinix (EQIX) by $1.04 Million

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $486.52. About 275,769 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 26,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 335,902 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.78 million, up from 308,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $157.73. About 304,611 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gagnon Limited Liability Com invested in 15,244 shares or 3.95% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 34 shares. Reliance Of Delaware reported 1,571 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Honeywell Intll Inc has 25,003 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 136,751 shares. Huntington Natl Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 17,417 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 173 shares in its portfolio. 702 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 20,627 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 181,568 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar invested in 13,936 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated holds 1.31M shares or 5.2% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 822 shares. Thornburg Inv Management reported 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.05% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Armour Residential REIT, Inc. Confirms July 2019 Dividend Rates Per Common and Per Series A Preferred Share and Q3 2019 Monthly Dividend Rate Per Series B Preferred Share – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are REITs the Hottest Stocks of 2019? – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Setting the Tone for Welltower’s (WELL) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Kimco (KIM) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income Corp. (O) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 11,998 shares to 14,700 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 46,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,584 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Alliance Data Announces Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Commences $750M Modified Dutch Auction – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Snap: The Way North – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data Completes Sale of Epsilon® Business – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 542,200 shares. 298,811 are owned by Legal And General Grp Plc. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc owns 402,529 shares. Rampart Investment Co Ltd reported 1,177 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 163,698 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 3.37M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank accumulated 30,235 shares. Moreover, Finance Architects has 0.22% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Cibc Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Stephens Ar has 0.04% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 2,658 are owned by Veritable L P. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 75,640 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 39,802 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Moreover, Hl Financial Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).