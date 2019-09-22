Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding Held by Pacifica Capital Investments Llc; Rr Partners LP Has Boosted Its Position in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) as Market Value Rose

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 30,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 124,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42M, up from 94,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 922,306 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 17,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 296,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.27M, up from 279,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $266.41. About 801,501 shares traded or 44.09% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Moreover, Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 0.47% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Chevy Chase Holdings has 36,698 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Services Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,066 shares. Vanguard invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 22,899 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.07% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 60,455 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company invested in 1,980 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 419,431 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 360,742 shares. Stoneridge Investment Limited Liability Com holds 0.49% or 9,793 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Lc holds 19,400 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Andra Ap has 0.23% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan mulling sale of $1 billion AARP credit card portfolio – New York Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alliance Data slumps on disappointing guidance – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Martin Marietta Materials Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “As stock soars, could Martin Marietta be eyeing another buy? – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 4,297 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 1,773 shares. Weik Capital Management accumulated 16,059 shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Lmr Prns Llp reported 3,552 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 7,000 are held by Adams Natural Resource Fund. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 0.22% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 0.3% or 3,000 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 3,691 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).