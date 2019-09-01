Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding Has Increased by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc; Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Rock Point Advisors Has Cut Stake by $326,232 as Stock Value Rose

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 11,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 259,232 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.36M, up from 248,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $122.95. About 677,405 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 1,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 24,441 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, down from 26,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $220.66. About 933,571 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head Litigation; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Schedule; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 25,270 shares. Enterprise Financial Svcs Corp reported 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mirae Asset Global Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 2,765 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 2,400 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Tru reported 45 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Polaris Capital Mngmt invested in 2,255 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Llc reported 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Management Company Ltd reported 0.07% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Emory University owns 11,142 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 5,050 shares stake. Northern Tru invested in 969,723 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 1,300 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 90,849 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $98.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 100,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,750 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 45,000 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma reported 6.24M shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Wafra invested 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Edmp owns 14,590 shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Private Na stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Logan Cap Management Inc holds 0.04% or 3,221 shares in its portfolio. Mai Cap Mngmt stated it has 5,386 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn has 45 shares. California-based Polaris Greystone Grp Ltd Llc has invested 1.7% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 1.60 million shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 106,430 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Fire Group reported 6,000 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 50 shares. 7,622 are owned by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Page Arthur B reported 0.38% stake.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $703.33M for 29.03 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Stryker (NYSE:SYK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Stryker Corporation’s (NYSE:SYK) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.