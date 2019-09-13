Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holder Valueact Holdings LP Has Trimmed Its Position; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Lifted Holding in Empire State Realty Tru (ESRT) by $2.11 Million

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Empire State Realty Tru (ESRT) by 299.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 150,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 201,182 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, up from 50,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Empire State Realty Tru for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 1.62M shares traded or 16.22% up from the average. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519.55 million, down from 5.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 617,247 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold ESRT shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 3.51% more from 123.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 224 shares. Invesco holds 0.02% or 4.38 million shares in its portfolio. Tower Lc (Trc) owns 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 2,831 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 196,880 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 60,870 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America accumulated 53,020 shares or 0.09% of the stock. American Century Inc holds 6.20M shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com holds 1.38 million shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc reported 18,563 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,009 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 21,687 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.04 million shares. 30,619 are owned by Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Eii accumulated 15,911 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.01% or 9.42 million shares.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,347 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraneshares Bosera Msci (KBA) by 18,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,752 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.83 million for 6.33 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 462 shares. 13D Mngmt Ltd accumulated 62,115 shares or 2.62% of the stock. Ghp Inv Advisors owns 3,506 shares. Architects invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 843,182 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 34,425 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 50,483 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 9,793 are held by Stoneridge Prtn Llc. Ingalls And Snyder, a New York-based fund reported 33,591 shares. 32 were reported by Ftb Inc. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 0.03% or 9,648 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 155,197 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 777,295 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio.