Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $7.15 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Orion Group Holdings (ORN) Stock Rose, Walthausen & Company Boosted Holding by $752,966

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 51,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 310,332 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.49 million, up from 259,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $123.12. About 569,211 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS)

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) by 105.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 376,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.98% . The institutional investor held 734,623 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, up from 358,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Orion Group Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 50,007 shares traded. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) has declined 54.93% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ORN News: 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC – EXPECT TO SEE SOME BOTTOM LINE IMPROVEMENT IN 2018 AS COMPARED TO 2017; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC ORN.N – QTRLY CONTRACT REVENUES WERE $162.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12.4%, AS COMPARED TO $144.3 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS – BACKLOG OF WORK UNDER CONTRACT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $360.6 MLN VS BACKLOG UNDER CONTRACT AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 OF $434.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Orion Group 4Q Rev $162.2M; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 24/04/2018 – Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 03/05/2018 – Orion Group Holdings 1Q Rev $136.8M; 03/05/2018 – Orion Group 1Q EPS 14c; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP 4Q CONTRACT REV. $162.2M, EST. $176.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Orion Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 42,265 were accumulated by Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd. 3,433 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Invs. Mackenzie Corporation invested in 0.01% or 22,864 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com owns 126,456 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 320,180 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 26,011 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 3.25 million shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,152 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 69,933 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 511,867 shares. 1,033 were reported by Hm Payson. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 14,629 shares stake. Emory University, Georgia-based fund reported 13,028 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.57% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 255,650 shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $96.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc by 144,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS For: Oct 03 – StreetInsider.com” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alliance Data Systems: Not A Marketing Company You’d Want To Own – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $383,864 activity. $59,472 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was bought by Buchler Peter R.. PEARSON JAMES MICHAEL bought $148,500 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) on Friday, May 24. Stauffer Mark R. had bought 5,000 shares worth $9,750. Tabb Robert L bought $38,800 worth of stock. The insider Caliel Michael J bought 2,500 shares worth $4,925. $23,917 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) shares were bought by Daerr Richard L..

More notable recent Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” on March 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Board of Director Changes – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Orion Group Holdings Inc., Announces a Contract Award of Approximately $9 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kontoor Brands and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.41 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.83, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold ORN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 17.65 million shares or 22.95% less from 22.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 53,458 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0% or 2.39M shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management invested 0% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). State Street Corp has invested 0% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Tarbox Family Office owns 0% invested in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) for 696 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prtn Mgmt Company has 0.01% invested in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) for 199,411 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd reported 0% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) for 2,512 shares. Ancora Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 186,562 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Foundry Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 16,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 3,179 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0% or 1,097 shares. Rbf Capital Limited has 726,032 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.