Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Dsm Capital Partners Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $72.81 Million; Stock Value Declined

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 40,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 118,412 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.86 million, up from 77,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 2.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 1,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 14,908 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 16,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $127.47. About 1.36 million shares traded or 39.35% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,295 shares to 76,293 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc. by 2,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.73M for 6.08 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci (NYSE:MSCI) by 29,598 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $243.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 711,902 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF).