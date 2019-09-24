Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holder Pacifica Capital Investments Lifted Position by $4.24 Million as Stock Price Rose; Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Upped Stake in Aramark (ARMK) by $403,200 as Share Price Rose

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 30,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 124,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 94,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $129.3. About 539,196 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The institutional investor held 162,200 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85 million, up from 151,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 3.70 million shares traded or 14.87% up from the average. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 18/04/2018 – Aramark to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK 2Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK ARMK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $2.20 TO $2.30 INCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Bexley/Franklin Potential Number Affected- Aramark Campus Services, LLC – Capital University – 06/28/2018; 06/03/2018 Aramark Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW BOOSTED FDX, CAH, NWL, ARMK, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity by DiversityInc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold ARMK shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 205.72 million shares or 9.06% less from 226.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) or 874 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 287,982 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny stated it has 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Natixis Limited Partnership accumulated 103,278 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Republic Invest Mngmt accumulated 6,660 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 0% or 6,179 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has 61,635 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 2.63 million shares. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 827,183 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Channing Cap Limited Liability accumulated 281,562 shares or 0.47% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 399,130 shares. 18,000 were accumulated by Levin Cap Strategies Lp. Janney Cap Management Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 13,287 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 190,800 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $395.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 108,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 13,152 shares. First Manhattan Communications, New York-based fund reported 101 shares. Riverhead Management Llc stated it has 20,045 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.17% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 3,254 were reported by Westpac Banking Corp. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 44 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 3.03M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 97,680 were reported by Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 252,651 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc reported 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Hm Payson reported 1,033 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Synovus Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).