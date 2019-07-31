Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holder Pacifica Capital Investments Has Raised Holding by $2.00 Million as Valuation Declined; Kingdon Capital Management Maintains Position in Cameco (CCJ)

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 11,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 94,024 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, up from 82,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $156.92. About 453,303 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS)

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 32,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 822,683 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, up from 790,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. It closed at $9.19 lastly. It is down 13.07% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ramaco Res Inc by 188,718 shares to 276,246 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 71,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,494 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX).