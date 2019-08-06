Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holder Hhr Asset Management Upped Its Holding by $4.69 Million; Selz Capital Cut Stake in Air Lease (AL) as Valuation Rose

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 26,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 335,902 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.78 million, up from 308,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $153.53. About 670,420 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.04M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 523,253 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17,626 shares to 134,790 shares, valued at $37.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polarityte Inc by 139,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 535,967 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl holds 0.01% or 80,526 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Lp holds 134,760 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Johnson Finance Grp Inc holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc reported 3 shares stake. Regions holds 0% or 1,345 shares. Dean Invest Assocs Limited Liability Co reported 1,595 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.25% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Csat Investment Advisory LP stated it has 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Wealthtrust Fairport Llc holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Intl Group Inc holds 16,831 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 14,908 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited reported 17,831 shares stake. Hhr Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 335,902 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 232,906 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $27.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Holding Ltd.

