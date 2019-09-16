Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holder Blackrock Has Boosted Its Position; The J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) Stock Value Declined While Coho Partners LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $5.06 Million

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in The J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 44,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.92M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in The J.M. Smucker Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $107.29. About 341,185 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – BELGYA CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE CHAIR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion, considering sale of Pillsbury; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 04/04/2018 – J. M. Smucker Co to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC to Explore Options for U.S. Baking Business; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Strategic Priorities Include Increased Emphasis Toward Growing Coffee, Pet, Snacking Food Businesses; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER: BARRY C. DUNAWAY TO RETIRE; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition Of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker Of Rachael Ray(TM) Nutrish(R) Pet Food

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 72,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 3.25 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455.65 million, up from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 516,454 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $2.18 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.17 per share. SJM’s profit will be $248.64 million for 12.30 P/E if the $2.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.97% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marietta Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,578 shares or 0.1% of the stock. D E Shaw & Inc has 34,595 shares. Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.05% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Gamco Invsts Et Al has 188,735 shares. First State Bank has invested 0.04% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 4,310 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 206,638 shares stake. Moreover, Congress Asset Management Ma has 0.07% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 46,567 shares. Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Oh has 0.14% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 31,253 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 14 shares. Us-based Champlain Prns Ltd Company has invested 1.24% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Security National Trust, a West Virginia-based fund reported 8 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 71 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated owns 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 72 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 50,483 shares. Cim Inv Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,123 shares. 3,350 are owned by Asset Management. 419,431 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. 8,373 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. First Advisors Lp holds 43,207 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtn owns 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 27 shares. Moreover, Landscape Management Lc has 0.04% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 3,794 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 261,379 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Pa reported 2,194 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 13,443 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co has 23,620 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 866,163 shares to 34.83M shares, valued at $774.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meridian Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 280,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX).