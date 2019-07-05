Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holder Arlington Value Capital Has Decreased Holding by $59.87 Million; Usca Ria Cut Exelon (EXC) Holding by $4.17 Million as Stock Price Rose

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 70.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 83,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,507 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 117,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 3.16M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 17/05/2018 – Exelon Group Dinner Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 24; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $148.05. About 278,546 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL) by 9,591 shares to 38,817 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 44,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,629 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Adage Cap Prtnrs Gp Limited Co holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 2.62M shares. D E Shaw And Company Incorporated accumulated 7,655 shares or 0% of the stock. Magnetar Lc accumulated 10,823 shares. The Nebraska-based Cls Invests Ltd has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 8,542 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 100 shares. Capital Advsr Limited Lc invested in 0% or 118 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested 0.09% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 22,281 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Lc reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Bragg Advisors Inc has 0.7% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.01M shares. Destination Wealth owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 24,939 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $599.47 million for 19.83 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $4.30 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.50 from last year’s $4.8 per share. ADS’s profit will be $224.63 million for 8.61 P/E if the $4.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.55 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 265,380 shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $122.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 11,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Cimpress N V.