Alliance Data Systems (ADS) EPS Estimated At $5.32; 3 Analysts Bullish Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Among 3 analysts covering Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Assurant has $15300 highest and $13000 lowest target. $142.67’s average target is 15.34% above currents $123.7 stock price. Assurant had 6 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15300 target in Monday, September 9 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, October 3. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight”. See Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report $5.32 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.69 EPS change or 11.48% from last quarter’s $6.01 EPS. ADS’s profit would be $271.86 million giving it 5.76 P/E if the $5.32 EPS is correct. After having $3.66 EPS previously, Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s analysts see 45.36% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $122.56. About 563,323 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.26 billion. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their clients through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. It has a 7.58 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs.

Among 6 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Alliance Data Systems has $183 highest and $15000 lowest target. $161.50’s average target is 31.77% above currents $122.56 stock price. Alliance Data Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Deutsche Bank downgraded Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) on Friday, August 16 to “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16200 target in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 14. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $183 target. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, July 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, September 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.25 million are held by Blackrock. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership invested in 543,560 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 36 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 50,409 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt accumulated 13,152 shares. Riverhead Lc has 0.1% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 20,045 shares. British Columbia holds 15,109 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Hm Payson And Co accumulated 0.01% or 1,033 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 102 shares. Prescott General Prtnrs Ltd Com invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Css Ltd Company Il owns 141,553 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 1,988 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,108 are held by Fjarde Ap.

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.56 billion. The companyÂ’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed, homeowners, voluntary manufactured housings, and floods insurance services; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation services, valuation and title services, and other property risk management services. It has a 21.08 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services.

