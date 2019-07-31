Alliance Data System (ADS) Shares Declined While Davidson Investment Advisors Has Upped by $416,382 Its Holding; Raging Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) by $6.70 Million

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Alliance Data System (ADS) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 2,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,469 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.63 million, up from 64,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Alliance Data System for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $157.96. About 354,955 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 515,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.38 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.03 million, down from 3.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 1.16 million shares traded or 10.17% up from the average. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 4,453 shares stake. Bluemountain Mgmt Lc accumulated 79,047 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 119,675 are owned by First Tru L P. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 282,256 shares. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 16,500 shares. Regions Finance holds 22,173 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 58,240 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.02% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 3.87M shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Co has 221,392 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 20,662 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 3.40 million shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.01% or 6,002 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 25,476 shares.

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Builders FirstSource Prices Offering of $75 Million of Senior Secured Notes due 2027 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Cardinal Health, Builders FirstSource, AmerisourceBergen, AutoNation and Party City – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Williams-Sonoma’s E-Commerce Channel Offset Margin Woes? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 88,101 shares to 308,101 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 283,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.54 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $55.50 million for 9.00 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 0% or 149 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 3,487 shares. 834 are held by Ameritas Invest Prtnrs. British Columbia Invest Corporation invested in 38,298 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr stated it has 4,162 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Services Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Whittier Com has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited has 23,184 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 91 shares. 5,961 were accumulated by Pennsylvania. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Ltd has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Rampart Investment Management Communications Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,177 shares. Cibc World, a New York-based fund reported 11,047 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 2,181 shares.