Alliance Data System (ADS) Holding Has Raised by Davidson Investment Advisors; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Value Rose, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position by $898,660

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 18,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 359,225 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93M, up from 340,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 724,966 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Alliance Data System (ADS) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 2,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 66,469 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.63M, up from 64,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Alliance Data System for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $123.8. About 114,492 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 60,033 shares to 287,449 shares, valued at $29.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,246 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart: Untapped Opportunity In Digital Advertising – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Struggling With Its 7.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADS loyalty program exec departs as part of simplification drive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Technology has 0.04% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 257,242 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 8,752 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 20,081 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 25 shares. 9,352 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Ltd. Advisory Lc stated it has 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 78,971 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.09% or 60,455 shares. Madison Invest Inc has invested 0.36% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability reported 3 shares. Hl Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,370 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 3,576 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp accumulated 162,280 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Ltd reported 10,432 shares.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,956 shares to 138,910 shares, valued at $33.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 108,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard State Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 11,120 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Caprock Gru has 0.16% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Dillon stated it has 15,300 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 337,000 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 644,117 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) owns 1,260 shares. Old Point Tru Finance Svcs N A reported 6,691 shares. Boston Partners stated it has 0.47% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Canandaigua Bank Tru invested in 24,225 shares. Shell Asset Management Communication has invested 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 8,767 were reported by Tdam Usa. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bowen Hanes Com holds 0.02% or 10,010 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0% or 2,103 shares in its portfolio.