Alliance Data Sys (ADS) Market Valuation Rose While Check Capital Management Raised Its Stake; Impala Asset Management Increases Stake in Harley Davidson (HOG)

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 85.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 293,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 636,153 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.69M, up from 342,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.56. About 1.30M shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Rev $1.36B; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 OPERATING MARGIN AS A PERCENT OF REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 9.5 TO 10.5 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – REFINING PLANS AND IN SUMMER INTENDS TO REVEAL SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL STEPS TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE AND VALUE CREATION THROUGH 2022; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON-CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO INCUR RESTRUCTURING, CONSOLIDATION COSTS $170 MLN TO $200 MLN,CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $75 MLN THROUGH 2019; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – EXPECTS ONGOING ANNUAL CASH SAVINGS OF $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – EXPECT FIRST HALF SHIPMENTS TO BE DOWN 11% TO 14%, EXPECT BACK HALF SHIPMENTS TO BE UP ROUGHLY 12% – CONF CALL

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Sys (ADS) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 3,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 257,227 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.01 million, up from 253,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $136.54. About 1.16 million shares traded or 31.84% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation owns 543,896 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Ckw Financial Group stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt Com has 0.01% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.01% or 259,995 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) or 31,839 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc reported 19,458 shares. Maverick Limited invested in 119,880 shares. Hsbc Public Lc stated it has 208,092 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 552,433 shares. Asset Management owns 2,681 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorporation The owns 30,279 shares. Argi Inv Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 68,873 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Dubuque Bank Trust accumulated 0% or 60 shares. Bessemer holds 0% or 650 shares.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 195,676 shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $23.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 391,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84M shares, and cut its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 45,200 shares to 4,430 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone (NYSE:AZO) by 2,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 904 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor (NYSE:SU).

