Alliance Data Sys (ADS) Holder Comerica Bank Has Upped Its Holding by $450,150; Community Health Sys New (Put) (CYH) Shareholder Sandler Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp (ADS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 46,840 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.06 million, up from 43,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $123.88. About 310,975 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (CYH) by 56.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 1.62 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36M, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 1.27 million shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Community Health Systems Rtg To ‘CCC+’; Outlk Neg; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – ON APRIL 3, CO, UNIT, ENTERED INTO AN ASSET-BASED LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS: PACT TO SELL ASSETS OF OCALA, FL; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SEES FY LOSS/SHR CONT OPS $1.10 TO $1.50; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Community Health; 18/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE OFFERS EXTENDS EARLY TENDER DEADLINE FOR EACH EXCHANGE OFFER; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Community Health Systems, On Watch Negative; 23/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Early Tender Results for Exchange Offers and Extends Early Tender Deadline; 01/05/2018 – Community Health Sys 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 05/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Exchange Offers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fin Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Brant Point Mngmt Llc reported 11,584 shares stake. Artemis Inv Management Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 41,941 shares. 261,379 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. 13D Mngmt Limited Com holds 62,115 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 693 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 636 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Ghp Invest Advsr stated it has 3,506 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 0.02% or 36,698 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 2,645 shares. Ameritas Invest holds 0.01% or 834 shares. Cetera Advsr reported 12,423 shares. Arlington Value Cap Limited Liability Co owns 13.28% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1.40 million shares.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Adr (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,608 shares to 21,221 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,783 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $423,550 activity. The insider Ely James S. III bought 100,000 shares worth $320,000.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 89,174 shares to 143,450 shares, valued at $12.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 35,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,636 shares, and has risen its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (Put) (NYSE:BGS).

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.52 earnings per share, up 68.29% or $1.12 from last year’s $-1.64 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CYH shares while 40 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 107.71 million shares or 2.57% less from 110.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street accumulated 0% or 3.48M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0% or 57,245 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Proshare Limited Company has 12,843 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Jefferies Grp Ltd Company has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 158,926 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 630,102 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Com stated it has 291,971 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 2,477 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 120,152 are owned by Tb Alternative Assets Limited. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 40,435 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,685 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 59,040 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 276,924 shares. Continental Advsr Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 211,839 shares.