Alliance Data Sys (ADS) Holder Check Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Tradition Capital Management Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Lifted by $449,248

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 4,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,044 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, up from 68,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.16 billion market cap company. It closed at $112.88 lastly. It is down 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan chief Jamie Dimon says Gary Cohn’s resignation “is terrible.”; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 11/05/2018 – NEXT PLC NXT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5240P FROM 4830P; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Sys (ADS) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 3,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 257,227 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.01M, up from 253,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $146.51. About 269,117 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19,199 shares to 51,264 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 6,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,327 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. Scher Peter sold $1.96 million worth of stock. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of stock.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17,324 shares to 542,250 shares, valued at $59.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 77,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 725,008 shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion (NYSE:INGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.