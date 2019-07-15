Alley Company Upped Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $312,315 as Stock Rose; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Price Rose, Confluence Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake by $568,958

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.20 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 1,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,071 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 32,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.30 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.3% or 30,557 shares. Coldstream has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 991,661 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0.35% or 5.11 million shares. Essex Management Com Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bridges Mgmt Inc reported 0.38% stake. Moneta Gru Incorporated Advsrs Ltd Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,894 shares. Washington Tru Bankshares owns 5,429 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Fairfield Bush And Co has invested 0.49% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Puzo Michael J holds 0.08% or 1,363 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Mngmt Professionals invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dowling Yahnke Limited Com has 48,557 shares. Needham Inv Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Vanguard Group Inc owns 0.34% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 53.75M shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.29 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,744 shares to 13,734 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 27,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (QDF).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. The insider Deily Linnet F sold $629,808.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Grp Ltd Com invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Schroder Inv Grp Incorporated invested in 623,321 shares. Ssi Investment accumulated 0.06% or 2,837 shares. Trb Advsr Lp has 195,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.26M shares. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.6% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Berkshire Hathaway reported 4.93M shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Com reported 9.92% stake. Waddell Reed invested in 1.06% or 1.82 million shares. Goelzer reported 16,550 shares. 7,305 are owned by Patten And Patten Tn. Moneta Grp Invest Advsr holds 0.1% or 4,239 shares in its portfolio. Oak Assocs Limited Oh has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Meritage Port holds 2.1% or 88,207 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.